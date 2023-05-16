Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hilton Worldwide Holdings, American States Water and Evergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/23, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/30/23, American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3975 on 6/1/23, and Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 6/20/23. As a percentage of HLT's recent stock price of $143.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when HLT shares open for trading on 5/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for AWR to open 0.44% lower in price and for EVRG to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLT, AWR, and EVRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT):



American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.42% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, 1.75% for American States Water Co, and 3.98% for Evergy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, American States Water Co shares are up about 0.2%, and Evergy Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

