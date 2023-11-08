Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hilltop Holdings, Capital One Financial and CNA Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/23, Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH), Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), and CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hilltop Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 11/28/23, Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/24/23, and CNA Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 11/30/23. As a percentage of HTH's recent stock price of $29.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Hilltop Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when HTH shares open for trading on 11/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for COF to open 0.57% lower in price and for CNA to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTH, COF, and CNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH):



Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):



CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for Hilltop Holdings, Inc., 2.30% for Capital One Financial Corp, and 4.24% for CNA Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Hilltop Holdings, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Capital One Financial Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and CNA Financial Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

