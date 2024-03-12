Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hillenbrand, Barrett Business Services and Air Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), Barrett Business Services, Inc. (Symbol: BBSI), and Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hillenbrand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 3/29/24, Barrett Business Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/28/24, and Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 4/10/24. As a percentage of HI's recent stock price of $48.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Hillenbrand Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when HI shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for BBSI to open 0.25% lower in price and for AL to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HI, BBSI, and AL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI):



Barrett Business Services, Inc. (Symbol: BBSI):



Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Hillenbrand Inc, 1.00% for Barrett Business Services, Inc., and 1.90% for Air Lease Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Hillenbrand Inc shares are currently off about 2.1%, Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Air Lease Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

