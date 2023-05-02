News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hexcel, Warrior Met Coal and Carrier Global

May 02, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/23, Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL), Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC), and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hexcel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 5/12/23, Warrior Met Coal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 5/12/23, and Carrier Global Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 5/24/23. As a percentage of HXL's recent stock price of $71.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Hexcel Corp. to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when HXL shares open for trading on 5/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for HCC to open 0.21% lower in price and for CARR to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HXL, HCC, and CARR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL):

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC):

Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.70% for Hexcel Corp., 0.85% for Warrior Met Coal Inc, and 1.80% for Carrier Global Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Hexcel Corp. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Carrier Global Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

