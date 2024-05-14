Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hershey, Whirlpool and Unilever

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/24, Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), and Unilever plc (Symbol: UL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.37 on 6/14/24, Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 6/15/24, and Unilever plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4556 on 6/7/24. As a percentage of HSY's recent stock price of $209.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Hershey Company to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when HSY shares open for trading on 5/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for WHR to open 1.83% lower in price and for UL to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HSY, WHR, and UL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):



Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Unilever plc (Symbol: UL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for Hershey Company, 7.33% for Whirlpool Corp, and 3.38% for Unilever plc.

In Tuesday trading, Hershey Company shares are currently up about 2.3%, Whirlpool Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Unilever plc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

