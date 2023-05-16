Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hershey, Unilever and Whirlpool

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/23, Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), Unilever plc (Symbol: UL), and Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.036 on 6/15/23, Unilever plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4702 on 6/15/23, and Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of HSY's recent stock price of $266.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Hershey Company to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when HSY shares open for trading on 5/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for UL to open 0.87% lower in price and for WHR to open 1.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HSY, UL, and WHR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):



Unilever plc (Symbol: UL):



Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.55% for Hershey Company, 3.47% for Unilever plc, and 5.45% for Whirlpool Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Hershey Company shares are currently down about 1.3%, Unilever plc shares are off about 0.2%, and Whirlpool Corp shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

