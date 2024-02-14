News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hershey, Spectrum Brands Holdings and Patrick Industries

February 14, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/24, Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), and Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.37 on 3/15/24, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/12/24, and Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/4/24. As a percentage of HSY's recent stock price of $194.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Hershey Company to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when HSY shares open for trading on 2/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for SPB to open 0.49% lower in price and for PATK to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HSY, SPB, and PATK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):

HSY+Dividend+History+Chart

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB):

SPB+Dividend+History+Chart

Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):

PATK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for Hershey Company, 1.98% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, and 2.06% for Patrick Industries Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Hershey Company shares are currently up about 0.6%, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are down about 3.2%, and Patrick Industries Inc shares are off about 4.9% on the day.

