Ex-Dividend Reminder: Herc Holdings, FedEx and Occidental Petroleum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI), FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Herc Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 12/27/22, FedEx Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 1/3/23, and Occidental Petroleum Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of HRI's recent stock price of $125.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Herc Holdings Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when HRI shares open for trading on 12/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for FDX to open 0.67% lower in price and for OXY to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRI, FDX, and OXY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI):



FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX):



Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Herc Holdings Inc, 2.67% for FedEx Corp, and 0.80% for Occidental Petroleum Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Herc Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.5%, FedEx Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

