Ex-Dividend Reminder: Helios Technologies, HEICO and ABM Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/24, Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO), HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), and ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Helios Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/19/24, HEICO Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.10 on 1/19/24, and ABM Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 2/5/24. As a percentage of HLIO's recent stock price of $45.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Helios Technologies Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when HLIO shares open for trading on 1/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for HEI to open 0.06% lower in price and for ABM to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLIO, HEI, and ABM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO):



HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI):



ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for Helios Technologies Inc, 0.11% for HEICO Corp, and 2.01% for ABM Industries, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Helios Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, HEICO Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and ABM Industries, Inc. shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

