News & Insights

Markets
HTLF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heartland Financial USA, Kemper and Healthcare Realty Trust

November 09, 2023 — 11:30 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/23, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/29/23, Kemper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/30/23, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/30/23. As a percentage of HTLF's recent stock price of $28.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when HTLF shares open for trading on 11/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for KMPR to open 0.77% lower in price and for HR to open 2.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTLF, KMPR, and HR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF):

HTLF+Dividend+History+Chart

Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR):

KMPR+Dividend+History+Chart

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR):

HR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.19% for Heartland Financial USA, Inc., 3.09% for Kemper Corp, and 8.41% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated.

In Thursday trading, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Kemper Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding NAVG
 CONM Videos
 CBMX Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HTLF
KMPR
HR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.