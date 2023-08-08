Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heartland Financial USA, Hilltop Holdings and Community Healthcare Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH), and Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/25/23, Hilltop Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 8/25/23, and Community Healthcare Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4525 on 8/25/23. As a percentage of HTLF's recent stock price of $32.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when HTLF shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for HTH to open 0.53% lower in price and for CHCT to open 1.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTLF, HTH, and CHCT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF):



Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH):



Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.67% for Heartland Financial USA, Inc., 2.13% for Hilltop Holdings, Inc., and 5.00% for Community Healthcare Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares are currently down about 3.1%, Hilltop Holdings, Inc. shares are off about 1.8%, and Community Healthcare Trust Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

