Ex-Dividend Reminder: Healthpeak Properties, 1st Source and Moelis & Company

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/3/24, Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: DOC), 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE), and Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Healthpeak Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/17/24, 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 5/15/24, and Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 6/20/24. As a percentage of DOC's recent stock price of $18.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.61%, so look for shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc to trade 1.61% lower — all else being equal — when DOC shares open for trading on 5/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for SRCE to open 0.69% lower in price and for MC to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOC, SRCE, and MC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: DOC):



1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):



Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.45% for Healthpeak Properties Inc, 2.74% for 1st Source Corp, and 4.89% for Moelis & Company Class A.

In Wednesday trading, Healthpeak Properties Inc shares are currently down about 1.7%, 1st Source Corp shares are down about 1.2%, and Moelis & Company Class A shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

