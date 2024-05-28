Ex-Dividend Reminder: H&E Equipment Services, RB Global and Kinross Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/24, H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES), RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), and Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. H&E Equipment Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 6/14/24, RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/20/24, and Kinross Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 6/13/24. As a percentage of HEES's recent stock price of $48.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when HEES shares open for trading on 5/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for RBA to open 0.35% lower in price and for KGC to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HEES, RBA, and KGC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES):



RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):



Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.27% for H&E Equipment Services Inc, 1.42% for RB Global Inc, and 1.49% for Kinross Gold Corp..

In Tuesday trading, H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are currently up about 1.9%, RB Global Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Kinross Gold Corp. shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Largest Discount Preferreds

 CVSI Insider Buying

 WWW Price Target



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.