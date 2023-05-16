Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Royalty Pharma and MMM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/23, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE), Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), and 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 6/9/23, Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/15/23, and 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 6/12/23. As a percentage of HE's recent stock price of $36.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when HE shares open for trading on 5/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for RPRX to open 0.59% lower in price and for MMM to open 1.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HE, RPRX, and MMM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE):



Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):



3M Co (Symbol: MMM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.91% for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, 2.35% for Royalty Pharma plc, and 6.02% for 3M Co.

In Tuesday trading, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Royalty Pharma plc shares are off about 0.8%, and 3M Co shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.