News & Insights

Markets
HAS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hasbro, Casey's General Stores and Pinnacle West Capital

July 27, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/23, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY), and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hasbro, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 8/15/23, Casey's General Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 8/15/23, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.865 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of HAS's recent stock price of $64.26, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Hasbro, Inc. to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when HAS shares open for trading on 7/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for CASY to open 0.17% lower in price and for PNW to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HAS, CASY, and PNW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS):

HAS+Dividend+History+Chart

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY):

CASY+Dividend+History+Chart

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):

PNW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.36% for Hasbro, Inc., 0.67% for Casey's General Stores, Inc., and 4.09% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

In Thursday trading, Hasbro, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Tech Stocks
 ZIP Insider Buying
 AMGN Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAS
CASY
PNW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.