Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hasbro, Casey's General Stores and Graham Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/31/24, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY), and Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hasbro, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 2/15/24, Casey's General Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 2/15/24, and Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.72 on 2/15/24. As a percentage of HAS's recent stock price of $51.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Hasbro, Inc. to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when HAS shares open for trading on 1/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for CASY to open 0.16% lower in price and for GHC to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HAS, CASY, and GHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS):



Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY):



Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.48% for Hasbro, Inc., 0.62% for Casey's General Stores, Inc., and 0.93% for Graham Holdings Co..

In Monday trading, Hasbro, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.1%, Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are off about 3%, and Graham Holdings Co. shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

