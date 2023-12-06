Ex-Dividend Reminder: Harley-Davidson, VFC and La-Z-Boy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/23, Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), and La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 12/27/23, VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/20/23, and La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/18/23. As a percentage of HOG's recent stock price of $30.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Harley-Davidson Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when HOG shares open for trading on 12/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for VFC to open 0.50% lower in price and for LZB to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOG, VFC, and LZB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.15% for Harley-Davidson Inc, 1.99% for VF Corp., and 2.22% for La-Z-Boy Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are currently off about 3.7%, VF Corp. shares are off about 3.8%, and La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.