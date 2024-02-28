News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Harley-Davidson, Nike and Exelon

February 28, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/24, Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), Nike (Symbol: NKE), and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1725 on 3/20/24, Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 4/1/24, and Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of HOG's recent stock price of $36.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Harley-Davidson Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when HOG shares open for trading on 3/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for NKE to open 0.35% lower in price and for EXC to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOG, NKE, and EXC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):

HOG+Dividend+History+Chart

Nike (Symbol: NKE):

NKE+Dividend+History+Chart

Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):

EXC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Harley-Davidson Inc, 1.41% for Nike, and 4.20% for Exelon Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are currently off about 1.5%, Nike shares are up about 0.6%, and Exelon Corp shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

