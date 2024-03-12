Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hanover Insurance Group, NetSTREIT and National Storage Affiliates Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG), NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST), and National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hanover Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 3/29/24, NetSTREIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 3/28/24, and National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of THG's recent stock price of $130.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when THG shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for NTST to open 1.17% lower in price and for NSA to open 1.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THG, NTST, and NSA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG):



NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST):



National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.60% for Hanover Insurance Group Inc, 4.68% for NetSTREIT Corp, and 5.86% for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

In Tuesday trading, Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, NetSTREIT Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MAST

 FTY Videos

 WCHN market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.