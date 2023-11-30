Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hancock Whitney, Old Republic International and Glacier Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/23, Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC), Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), and Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hancock Whitney Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/23, Old Republic International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 12/15/23, and Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/14/23. As a percentage of HWC's recent stock price of $40.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Hancock Whitney Corp to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when HWC shares open for trading on 12/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for ORI to open 0.85% lower in price and for GBCI to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HWC, ORI, and GBCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC):



Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI):



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.93% for Hancock Whitney Corp, 3.41% for Old Republic International Corp., and 3.86% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Hancock Whitney Corp shares are currently up about 1.9%, Old Republic International Corp. shares are off about 0.2%, and Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 5.3% on the day.

