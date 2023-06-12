Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hamilton Lane, Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida and United Community Banks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE), Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF), and United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 7/7/23, Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/30/23, and United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 7/5/23. As a percentage of HLNE's recent stock price of $75.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when HLNE shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for SBCF to open 0.77% lower in price and for UCBI to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLNE, SBCF, and UCBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE):



Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF):



United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A, 3.07% for Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida, and 3.45% for United Community Banks Inc.

In Monday trading, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently trading flat, Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida shares are down about 0.1%, and United Community Banks Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

