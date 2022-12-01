Ex-Dividend Reminder: H & R Block, Ross Stores and Cigna

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/22, H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), and Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. H & R Block, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 1/3/23, Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/30/22, and Cigna Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 12/21/22. As a percentage of HRB's recent stock price of $43.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of H & R Block, Inc. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when HRB shares open for trading on 12/5/22. Similarly, investors should look for ROST to open 0.26% lower in price and for CI to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRB, ROST, and CI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB):



Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.65% for H & R Block, Inc., 1.06% for Ross Stores Inc, and 1.36% for Cigna Corp.

In Thursday trading, H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Ross Stores Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Cigna Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

