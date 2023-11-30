Ex-Dividend Reminder: H & R Block, Ross Stores and Bluegreen Vacations Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/23, H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), and Bluegreen Vacations Holdings Corp (Symbol: BVH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. H & R Block, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 1/4/24, Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 12/29/23, and Bluegreen Vacations Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/18/23. As a percentage of HRB's recent stock price of $45.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of H & R Block, Inc. to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when HRB shares open for trading on 12/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for ROST to open 0.26% lower in price and for BVH to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRB, ROST, and BVH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB):



Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



Bluegreen Vacations Holdings Corp (Symbol: BVH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for H & R Block, Inc., 1.04% for Ross Stores Inc, and 1.07% for Bluegreen Vacations Holdings Corp.

In Thursday trading, H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.7%, Ross Stores Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Bluegreen Vacations Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.