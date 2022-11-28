Ex-Dividend Reminder: Group 1 Automotive, MGE Energy and Avangrid

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/15/22, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 12/15/22, and Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of GPI's recent stock price of $188.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when GPI shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.57% lower in price and for AGR to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPI, MGEE, and AGR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Group 1 Automotive, Inc., 2.27% for MGE Energy Inc, and 4.15% for Avangrid Inc.

In Monday trading, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, MGE Energy Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Avangrid Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

