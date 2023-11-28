News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Group 1 Automotive, Interpublic Group of Companies and McDonald's

November 28, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), and McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/15/23, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/15/23, and McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.67 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of GPI's recent stock price of $279.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when GPI shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for IPG to open 1.02% lower in price and for MCD to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPI, IPG, and MCD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI):

GPI+Dividend+History+Chart

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG):

IPG+Dividend+History+Chart

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):

MCD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for Group 1 Automotive, Inc., 4.09% for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., and 2.37% for McDonald's Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.4%, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are down about 0.9%, and McDonald's Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

