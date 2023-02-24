Ex-Dividend Reminder: Group 1 Automotive, Fox and ICL Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA), and ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/15/23, Fox Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.25 on 3/29/23, and ICL Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1383 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of GPI's recent stock price of $225.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when GPI shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for FOXA to open 0.69% lower in price and for ICL to open 1.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPI, FOXA, and ICL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI):



Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA):



ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.80% for Group 1 Automotive, Inc., 1.39% for Fox Corp, and 7.76% for ICL Group Ltd.

In Friday trading, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Fox Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and ICL Group Ltd shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.