Ex-Dividend Reminder: Griffon, Estee Lauder and Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/24, Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF), Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Griffon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/21/24, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/15/24, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 3/14/24. As a percentage of GFF's recent stock price of $68.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Griffon Corp. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when GFF shares open for trading on 2/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for EL to open 0.44% lower in price and for VAC to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GFF, EL, and VAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF):



Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Griffon Corp., 1.76% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., and 3.20% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp..

In Monday trading, Griffon Corp. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

