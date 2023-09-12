Ex-Dividend Reminder: Greif, Pembina Pipeline and Orion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA), and Orion SA (Symbol: OEC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Greif Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 10/1/23, Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 9/29/23, and Orion SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0207 on 10/5/23. As a percentage of GEF's recent stock price of $68.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Greif Inc to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when GEF shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for PBA to open 2.16% lower in price and for OEC to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GEF, PBA, and OEC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.03% for Greif Inc, 8.65% for Pembina Pipeline Corp, and 0.38% for Orion SA.

In Tuesday trading, Greif Inc shares are currently trading flat, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Orion SA shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

