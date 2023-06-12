Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graphic Packaging Holding, Packaging Corp of America and Worthington Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK), Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG), and Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 7/5/23, Packaging Corp of America will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 7/14/23, and Worthington Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 6/29/23. As a percentage of GPK's recent stock price of $26.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when GPK shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for PKG to open 0.96% lower in price and for WOR to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPK, PKG, and WOR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK):



Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG):



Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co, 3.86% for Packaging Corp of America, and 2.04% for Worthington Industries, Inc..

In Monday trading, Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently off about 0.2%, Packaging Corp of America shares are off about 0.9%, and Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

