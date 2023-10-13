Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graham Holdings, Acuity Brands and AZZ

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/17/23, Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC), Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI), and AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.65 on 11/2/23, Acuity Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 11/1/23, and AZZ Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 11/1/23. As a percentage of GHC's recent stock price of $590.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Graham Holdings Co. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when GHC shares open for trading on 10/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for AYI to open 0.07% lower in price and for AZZ to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GHC, AYI, and AZZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC):



Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI):



AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.12% for Graham Holdings Co., 0.29% for Acuity Brands Inc, and 1.39% for AZZ Inc.

In Friday trading, Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Acuity Brands Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and AZZ Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

