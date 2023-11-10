Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gorman-Rupp, MSA Safety and Allegiant Travel

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC), MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA), and Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gorman-Rupp Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/8/23, MSA Safety Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 12/10/23, and Allegiant Travel Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of GRC's recent stock price of $30.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gorman-Rupp Company to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GRC shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for MSA to open 0.29% lower in price and for ALGT to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GRC, MSA, and ALGT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC):



MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA):



Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.39% for Gorman-Rupp Company, 1.17% for MSA Safety Inc, and 4.26% for Allegiant Travel Company.

In Friday trading, Gorman-Rupp Company shares are currently off about 0.4%, MSA Safety Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Allegiant Travel Company shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

