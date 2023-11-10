News & Insights

Markets
GRC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gorman-Rupp, MSA Safety and Allegiant Travel

November 10, 2023 — 10:27 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC), MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA), and Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gorman-Rupp Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/8/23, MSA Safety Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 12/10/23, and Allegiant Travel Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of GRC's recent stock price of $30.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gorman-Rupp Company to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GRC shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for MSA to open 0.29% lower in price and for ALGT to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GRC, MSA, and ALGT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC):

GRC+Dividend+History+Chart

MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA):

MSA+Dividend+History+Chart

Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT):

ALGT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.39% for Gorman-Rupp Company, 1.17% for MSA Safety Inc, and 4.26% for Allegiant Travel Company.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Gorman-Rupp Company shares are currently off about 0.4%, MSA Safety Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Allegiant Travel Company shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 PFFD shares outstanding history
 GOGL Options Chain
 CHIU Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRC
MSA
ALGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.