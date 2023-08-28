Ex-Dividend Reminder: Goldman Sachs Group, Allstate and Brookfield Asset Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/23, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.75 on 9/28/23, Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 10/2/23, and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of GS's recent stock price of $323.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when GS shares open for trading on 8/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALL to open 0.84% lower in price and for BAM to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GS, ALL, and BAM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS):



Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL):



Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.40% for Goldman Sachs Group Inc, 3.37% for Allstate Corp, and 3.83% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

In Monday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Allstate Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

