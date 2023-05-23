Ex-Dividend Reminder: Golden Ocean Group, Centerra Gold and NU Skin Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/25/23, Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL), Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU), and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Golden Ocean Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/6/23, Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/12/23, and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/7/23. As a percentage of GOGL's recent stock price of $8.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when GOGL shares open for trading on 5/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for CGAU to open 1.36% lower in price and for NUS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GOGL, CGAU, and NUS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL):



Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU):



NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.97% for Golden Ocean Group Ltd, 5.44% for Centerra Gold Inc, and 4.37% for NU Skin Enterprises, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Golden Ocean Group Ltd shares are currently off about 0.2%, Centerra Gold Inc shares are off about 4%, and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

