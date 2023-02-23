Ex-Dividend Reminder: Golden Ocean Group, Brookfield Infrastructure and NiSource

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/23, Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL), Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC), and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NIMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Golden Ocean Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/9/23, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3825 on 3/31/23, and NiSource Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.9375 on 3/1/23. As a percentage of GOGL's recent stock price of $10.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when GOGL shares open for trading on 2/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for BIPC to open 0.86% lower in price and for NIMC to open 1.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GOGL, BIPC, and NIMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL):



Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC):



NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NIMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.79% for Golden Ocean Group Ltd, 3.46% for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, and 7.35% for NiSource Inc..

In Thursday trading, Golden Ocean Group Ltd shares are currently up about 3.2%, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are up about 1.4%, and NiSource Inc. shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

