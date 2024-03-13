News & Insights

Markets
GDEN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Golden Entertainment, DTE Energy and DT Midstream

March 13, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/15/24, Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN), DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), and DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Golden Entertainment Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/4/24, DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 4/15/24, and DT Midstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.735 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of GDEN's recent stock price of $33.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Golden Entertainment Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when GDEN shares open for trading on 3/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for DTE to open 0.92% lower in price and for DTM to open 1.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GDEN, DTE, and DTM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN):

GDEN+Dividend+History+Chart

DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE):

DTE+Dividend+History+Chart

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM):

DTM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.96% for Golden Entertainment Inc, 3.68% for DTE Energy Co, and 5.03% for DT Midstream Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Golden Entertainment Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, DTE Energy Co shares are down about 1.8%, and DT Midstream Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 TR Split History
 OCEA Options Chain
 ARAY Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDEN
DTE
DTM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.