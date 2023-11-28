Ex-Dividend Reminder: Golar LNG, Comstock Resources and California Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK), and California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Golar LNG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/11/23, Comstock Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/15/23, and California Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of GLNG's recent stock price of $21.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Golar LNG Ltd to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when GLNG shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for CRK to open 1.22% lower in price and for CRC to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLNG, CRK, and CRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG):



Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK):



California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.60% for Golar LNG Ltd, 4.87% for Comstock Resources Inc, and 2.41% for California Resources Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Golar LNG Ltd shares are currently up about 1.1%, Comstock Resources Inc shares are off about 2.8%, and California Resources Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

