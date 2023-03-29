Ex-Dividend Reminder: Globe Life, State Street and CubeSmart

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/23, Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), and CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Globe Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 5/1/23, State Street Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 4/13/23, and CubeSmart will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 4/17/23. As a percentage of GL's recent stock price of $109.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Globe Life Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when GL shares open for trading on 3/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for STT to open 0.84% lower in price and for CUBE to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GL, STT, and CUBE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL):



State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT):



CubeSmart (Symbol: CUBE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.82% for Globe Life Inc, 3.37% for State Street Corp., and 4.41% for CubeSmart.

In Wednesday trading, Globe Life Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, State Street Corp. shares are up about 1.6%, and CubeSmart shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

