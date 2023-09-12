Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Payments, KBR and Western Union

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), and Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/29/23, KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 10/16/23, and Western Union Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of GPN's recent stock price of $125.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Global Payments Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when GPN shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for KBR to open 0.23% lower in price and for WU to open 1.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPN, KBR, and WU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR):



Western Union Co (Symbol: WU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.80% for Global Payments Inc, 0.90% for KBR Inc, and 7.24% for Western Union Co.

In Tuesday trading, Global Payments Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, KBR Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Western Union Co shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

