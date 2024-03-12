News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Payments, Installed Building Products and Frontline

March 12, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP), and Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/29/24, Installed Building Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/31/24, and Frontline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 3/27/24. As a percentage of GPN's recent stock price of $130.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Global Payments Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when GPN shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for IBP to open 0.15% lower in price and for FRO to open 1.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPN, IBP, and FRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):

GPN+Dividend+History+Chart

Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP):

IBP+Dividend+History+Chart

Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO):

FRO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.77% for Global Payments Inc, 0.59% for Installed Building Products Inc, and 6.52% for Frontline plc.

In Tuesday trading, Global Payments Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Installed Building Products Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Frontline plc shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

