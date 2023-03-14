Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Payments, Albany International and Hillenbrand

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/23, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN), and Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/31/23, Albany International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/10/23, and Hillenbrand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of GPN's recent stock price of $99.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Global Payments Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when GPN shares open for trading on 3/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for AIN to open 0.27% lower in price and for HI to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPN, AIN, and HI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN):



Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for Global Payments Inc, 1.08% for Albany International Corp, and 1.93% for Hillenbrand Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Global Payments Inc shares are currently up about 4%, Albany International Corp shares are up about 3.2%, and Hillenbrand Inc shares are up about 3.3% on the day.

