Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Industrial, Strategic Education and Teleflex

March 01, 2023 — 10:06 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/23, Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC), Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA), and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Industrial Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/13/23, Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/13/23, and Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of GIC's recent stock price of $28.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Global Industrial Company to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when GIC shares open for trading on 3/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for STRA to open 0.70% lower in price and for TFX to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GIC, STRA, and TFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC):

GIC+Dividend+History+Chart

Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):

STRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):

TFX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.86% for Global Industrial Company, 2.82% for Strategic Education Inc, and 0.58% for Teleflex Incorporated.

In Wednesday trading, Global Industrial Company shares are currently down about 0.5%, Strategic Education Inc shares are trading flat, and Teleflex Incorporated shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

