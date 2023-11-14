Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Shell and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/23, Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF), Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL), and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Glaxosmithkline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 1/11/24, Shell plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.662 on 12/20/23, and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.17 on 12/5/23. As a percentage of GLAXF's recent stock price of $17.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Glaxosmithkline plc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when GLAXF shares open for trading on 11/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for SHEL to open 1.00% lower in price and for CCEP to open 1.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLAXF, SHEL, and CCEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF):



Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL):



Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for Glaxosmithkline plc, 4.00% for Shell plc, and 3.82% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc.

In Tuesday trading, Glaxosmithkline plc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Shell plc shares are up about 0.2%, and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.