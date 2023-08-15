Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, MGP Ingredients and Hershey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/23, Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF), MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI), and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Glaxosmithkline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/12/23, MGP Ingredients Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/1/23, and Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.192 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of GLAXF's recent stock price of $16.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Glaxosmithkline plc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when GLAXF shares open for trading on 8/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for MGPI to open 0.10% lower in price and for HSY to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLAXF, MGPI, and HSY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF):



MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI):



Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.32% for Glaxosmithkline plc, 0.39% for MGP Ingredients Inc, and 2.13% for Hershey Company.

In Tuesday trading, Glaxosmithkline plc shares are currently down about 4.2%, MGP Ingredients Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Hershey Company shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

