Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glacier Bancorp, Amkor Technology and Insperity

December 01, 2022 — 10:17 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/22, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), and Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/15/22, Amkor Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 12/27/22, and Insperity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/20/22. As a percentage of GBCI's recent stock price of $58.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when GBCI shares open for trading on 12/5/22. Similarly, investors should look for AMKR to open 0.27% lower in price and for NSP to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GBCI, AMKR, and NSP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):

GBCI+Dividend+History+Chart

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR):

AMKR+Dividend+History+Chart

Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP):

NSP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.26% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc., 1.06% for Amkor Technology Inc., and 1.74% for Insperity Inc.

In Thursday trading, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Amkor Technology Inc. shares are up about 0.9%, and Insperity Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

