Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gilead Sciences, CRH and Merck

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), CRH plc (Symbol: CRH), and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/28/23, CRH plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.08 on 1/17/24, and Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 1/8/24. As a percentage of GILD's recent stock price of $80.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Gilead Sciences Inc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when GILD shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for CRH to open 1.65% lower in price and for MRK to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GILD, CRH, and MRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD):



CRH plc (Symbol: CRH):



Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.75% for Gilead Sciences Inc, 3.31% for CRH plc, and 2.95% for Merck & Co Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Gilead Sciences Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, CRH plc shares are up about 0.6%, and Merck & Co Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

