GFL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: GFL Environmental, Quest Diagnostics and Dime Community Bancshares

January 12, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/16/24, GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL), Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), and Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GFL Environmental Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.013 on 1/31/24, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 1/31/24, and Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/24/24. As a percentage of GFL's recent stock price of $32.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of GFL Environmental Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when GFL shares open for trading on 1/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for DGX to open 0.52% lower in price and for DCOM to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GFL, DGX, and DCOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL):

GFL+Dividend+History+Chart

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX):

DGX+Dividend+History+Chart

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM):

DCOM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.16% for GFL Environmental Inc, 2.09% for Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and 3.89% for Dime Community Bancshares Inc.

In Friday trading, GFL Environmental Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are off about 1%, and Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

