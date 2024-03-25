Ex-Dividend Reminder: Getty Realty, Blackstone Mortgage Trust and AvalonBay Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Getty Realty Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 4/11/24, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 4/15/24, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.70 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of GTY's recent stock price of $26.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of Getty Realty Corp. to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when GTY shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for BXMT to open 3.07% lower in price and for AVB to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GTY, BXMT, and AVB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY):



Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT):



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.78% for Getty Realty Corp., 12.27% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, and 3.71% for AvalonBay Communities, Inc..

In Monday trading, Getty Realty Corp. shares are currently down about 3%, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WAVX

 Funds Holding MGA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.