Ex-Dividend Reminder: Genuine Parts, Flowers Foods and PepsiCo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/22, Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC), Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), and PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Genuine Parts Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.895 on 1/3/23, Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/16/22, and PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 1/6/23. As a percentage of GPC's recent stock price of $183.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Genuine Parts Co. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when GPC shares open for trading on 12/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for FLO to open 0.74% lower in price and for PEP to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPC, FLO, and PEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for Genuine Parts Co., 2.97% for Flowers Foods, Inc., and 2.51% for PepsiCo Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Genuine Parts Co. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are off about 0.6%, and PepsiCo Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

