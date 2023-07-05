News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gentex, Universal and Thor Industries

July 05, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

July 05, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/6/23, Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX), Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV), and Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gentex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/19/23, Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 8/7/23, and Thor Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 7/21/23. As a percentage of GNTX's recent stock price of $29.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Gentex Corp. to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when GNTX shares open for trading on 7/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for UVV to open 1.59% lower in price and for THO to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GNTX, UVV, and THO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX):

GNTX+Dividend+History+Chart

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV):

UVV+Dividend+History+Chart

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO):

THO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.63% for Gentex Corp., 6.35% for Universal Corp, and 1.74% for Thor Industries, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Gentex Corp. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Universal Corp shares are off about 0.4%, and Thor Industries, Inc. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

