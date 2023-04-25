Ex-Dividend Reminder: Genesis Energy, EnLink Midstream and Targa Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/23, Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC), and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Genesis Energy L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/15/23, EnLink Midstream LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 5/12/23, and Targa Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/15/23. As a percentage of GEL's recent stock price of $10.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of Genesis Energy L.P. to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when GEL shares open for trading on 4/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for ENLC to open 1.24% lower in price and for TRGP to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GEL, ENLC, and TRGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL):



EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC):



Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.56% for Genesis Energy L.P., 4.97% for EnLink Midstream LLC, and 2.61% for Targa Resources Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently down about 0.7%, EnLink Midstream LLC shares are down about 1.5%, and Targa Resources Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

